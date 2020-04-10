Don't lower your guard: CHP

(To watch the full media briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today said the COVID-19 epidemic has not yet shown signs of receding despite an apparent drop in the number of new cases and urged the public to maintain social distancing.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the remarks while updating the media on the epidemic situation in Hong Kong.

The city reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases this afternoon. While the figure is slightly higher than yesterday’s amount of 13, it is less than the 25 cases reported on Wednesday.

“We saw a seemingly decreasing number of cases in the (past) few days, but we cannot conclude that the trend is definitely decreasing and we can successfully control the outbreak, because it also depends on the number of travellers, number of tests we are taking from the travellers and other people in the community.

“So it depends on the sensitivity of the surveillance system - whether we can pick up all the mild cases in the community. It is still possible that there are some mild cases that are not being picked up. So it’s not reflected by the numbers recorded in our daily (confirmed COVID-19 cases).”

Dr Chaung advised the public to avoid gatherings during the Easter holiday.

“I also observed that there are many people going in the streets, perhaps because of the Easter holiday. I urge the general public to maintain social distancing and stay at home as far as possible and avoid unnecessary gatherings and visits outside.

“Think before you act.”

