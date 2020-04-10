27 HK people leave Morocco

Twenty-seven Hong Kong residents are on a flight chartered by the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco that will bring home Chinese citizens stranded in Morocco, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced today.

The chartered flight left Casablanca yesterday with Guangzhou as its destination. The fare is borne by the passengers concerned.

Hong Kong residents in Morocco could not depart on their own via normal flights as the country has been in a state of national emergency since early March, with restrictions imposed on all marine, land and air traffic.

Discussions between the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Guangdong Provincial Government were held on plans to ensure the safe return of Hong Kong residents to the city.

It was agreed that once Hong Kong residents arrive in Guangzhou, they will take a coach arranged by the SAR Government to return to Hong Kong via Shenzhen Bay Port after completing immigration procedures and presenting nucleic acid specimens at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

When entering Hong Kong, the travellers concerned must undergo temperature screening and submit a health declaration form. They will then be sent to the AsiaWorld-Expo for COVID-19 testing and wait for the results there.

If tested positive, they will be transferred to the Hospital Authority facility for isolation treatment. If travellers accompanying them are their close contacts, they must proceed to a designated quarantine centre for a 14-day compulsory quarantine even if they test negative for the virus.

As for other travellers, they need to return home to complete the 14-day compulsory quarantine.

Eighteen Hong Kong residents who remain in Morocco chose not to take the chartered flight due to personal preference or other reasons.

The SAR Government will continue to actively follow up with the Chinese Embassy in Morocco and a number of airlines to provide practicable and appropriate assistance to Hong Kong residents there and make every effort to assist their return.