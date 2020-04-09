New arrangement for confinees

Confinees at quarantine centres will be quarantined for the first 10 days then put under home quarantine for the remaining four days starting from April 11, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) announced today.

In view of the COVID-19 epidemic's rapid development and the relatively high number of close contacts, it is anticipated that the usage of quarantine facilities will remain high, it said.

The move was made after considering the CHP's Scientific Committee on Emerging & Zoonotic Diseases and the Scientific Committee on Infection Control’s recommendation and the limited available quarantine facilities.

The CHP will implement the arrangement in phases to ensure that there are adequate quarantine facilities to cope with the development of the disease. It also stressed that confinees at the quarantine centres are asymptomatic.

Confinees will undergo COVID-19 viral tests before being discharged from quarantine centres. They can be put under home quarantine for the remaining four days provided that they have tested negative and have passed their health condition assessments.

They will also have to wear electronic wristbands to comply with the home quarantine requirement before they are discharged.