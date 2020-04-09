Lau Kong-wah meets property sector

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (back row, centre) meets representatives from the property management, cleansing and security sectors.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today met representatives from the property management, cleansing and security sectors to listen to their suggestions on enhancing a support scheme under the Anti-epidemic Fund.

Mr Lau thanked the sectors for their support to the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector.

He said with the development of the epidemic situation, the frontline property management workers assisting in cleansing and security work in industrial buildings, commercial buildings and shopping malls have also been facing greater public health challenges, and their workload has significantly increased.

To benefit more frontline property management workers and give recognition to their committed services during this critical period, the Government is planning to expand the scope of the support scheme to cover industrial buildings, commercial buildings and shopping malls.

“We will work out the details of the extension taking into account the characteristics of these properties and the principles of ‘quick disbursement of funds’, ‘simplicity’ and ‘better loose than tight’, and will announce the details as soon as practicable.”

As of April 9, around 5,500 applications had been received, with 925 applications being approved, involving $29 milion in subsidies and benefiting 9,600 building blocks and 6,500 frontline property management workers.

The application deadline is April 15. Call 3696 1156 or 3696 1166 for more information.