Easter social distancing urged

The Government today strongly urged people to reduce social contact during the four-day Easter holiday to protect their own health and that of their families and others.

It said the COVID-19 pandemic remains severe around the world. As of 10am today, the number of confirmed cases reported globally had exceeded 1.4 million.

Meanwhile, the number of local confirmed cases as at noon today reached 974 including one probable case, a drastic increase from the 454 confirmed cases a fortnight ago. Many of them were locally acquired infections without a travel history.



Hong Kong remains under a public health emergency situation.

To reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people who may not present any symptoms and minimise the risk of outbreak clusters emerging in the community, people should stay at home as far as possible.

They should also stay away from crowded places, maintain an appropriate social distance from other people and avoid shaking hands in their daily lives. Meal gatherings or banquets should also be avoided.

Any unnecessary meetings should be postponed or held using video conferencing or other remote communication technologies.

With the aim of reducing social contact, the Government has put in place laws to regulate the business and operation of catering businesses and premises with a relatively high risk of spreading the virus, as well as prohibit group gatherings of more than four people in public places.

The enforcement agencies will conduct inspections and take enforcement action at various public places as usual during the public holiday.

As at midnight, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and Police had initiated three prosecutions to premises suspected of contravening the directions relating to the catering business.

On group gatherings in public places, Police had issued 25 fixed penalty tickets to people who had violated the regulation.