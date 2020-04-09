Voter register checks to resume

The Registration & Electoral Office (REO) today announced that it will resume public inspection of electoral registers from April 15 with special arrangements in place to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The Court of Appeal handed down an injunction order on October 22 last year restraining the office from making available the elector registers with linked information on electors’ names and principal residential addresses for public inspection, until the disposal of the judicial review application by the Junior Police Officers' Association.

The court yesterday handed down a judgment to dismiss the association’s application.

The office will resume public inspection of the 2019 Final Register of Electors for the Geographical Constituencies, the Final Register of Electors for the Functional Constituencies and the Final Register of Voters for the Election Committee Subsectors (Registers of Electors).

The REO will make special arrangements for the public inspection of the Registers of Electors given that its offices and the Electoral Information Centre are temporarily closed to align with the limited service arrangements announced by the Government to reduce social contact.

Starting April 15, the REO office at 10/F, Harbour Centre, Wan Chai will provide the full set of registers for public inspection.

Its office at 13/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, will provide the Final Register of Electors for the Functional Constituencies and the Final Register of Voters for the Election Committee Subsectors for public inspection.

Those who would like to inspect the registers may make appointments by calling 2891 4090 from April 14 during office hours.

The REO will provide six time slots for inspection with 30 minutes for each session on each working day for appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person may reserve one inspection time slot per day.

People who have successfully made an appointment should inspect the registers at the designated office at the scheduled time, and follow all infection prevention measures and staff instructions, including wearing a mask, measuring temperature, and wearing disposable gloves provided on site throughout the inspection.

Call 2891 1001 or send an email for enquiries.