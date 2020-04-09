Court decision respected: John Lee

Secretary for Security John Lee today said he respects the court decision on the Junior Police Officers' Association's appeal to ban the disclosure of voters' details, adding that society should face the issue of doxxing seriously, as it could affect anyone.

Mr Lee made the remarks to reporters who had asked about the court’s dismissal of the association's application yesterday to bar election authorities from publicly disclosing voters' personal details.

“The problem of revealing people's personal particulars without consent, especially when there may be evil motives, such as trying to intimidate a particular person so as not to say something or do something, I think society should face this issue seriously because it can affect every one of us, whatever your background is, whatever your political stand is.”

Mr Lee said that as far as he understood, the Privacy Commissioner has been examining how the relevant issues can be tackled in a more effective way, such as whether there is any need for new legislative powers for the commissioner to carry out his duties more effectively.

“What is also important is that the public should know that without a person's consent; if somebody exposes a person's personal particulars with intent of causing that person harm or making himself some gains, that is a criminal offence liable to a five-year imprisonment.”

Regarding suggestions that some defendants facing charges related to the anti-extradition protests were attacked by Police during their arrest and detention in police stations, the security chief said each of these cases will be investigated by the Complaints Against Police Office thoroughly and impartially.

The investigation result will be reported to the Independent Police Complaints Council, he said, and that time should be given to probe the complaints.

Mr Lee added that it is important for the those who made the allegations to come out to state their case, adding that there have been a lot of allegations made by many people who never come up to give their side of the case to Police.