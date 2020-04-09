Clinic worker infection risk low

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

A public clinic worker who tested positive for COVID-19 did not come into contact with staff or clients while working part-time in other venues, and wore a mask and gloves, so her risk of transmitting the disease is low, the Centre for Health Protection said today.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing, noting that although the patient works part-time in other venues aside from the Shek Wu Hui General Out-patient Clinic, so far no close contacts have been identified in those venues.

“She had done some part-time night jobs cleansing at Pizza Hut and other places. So I understand that she worked there alone and she had no contact with other staff or clients. She is mainly responsible for cleansing so she would wear gloves and masks during the cleansing. So I understand the risk of transmitting the disease directly through droplets or other ways is quite low.”

The Hospital Authority conducted a tracing investigation at the Shek Wu Hui clinic and another clinic in Ta Kwu Ling, during which 49 staff were tested for COVID-19 and the results all came back negative. It plans to test another 54 staff.

It also took 40 environment samples from the Shek Wu Hui clinic which all tested negative.