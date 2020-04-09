CHP investigates 13 new cases

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating 13 additional cases of COVID-19 involving five females and eight males aged from 21 to 66.

Speaking at a media briefing this afternoon, the centre's Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan said one of the additional patients is a 43-year-old man who lives with his family in Sheung Wan.

The man, who works in information and technology in Lee Garden Phase 1, developed a fever on April 4 and attended Queen Mary Hospital on April 8, Dr Chuang said, adding that his last working day was April 3.

“He mainly had food outside in fast food shops and jogged during nighttime opposite the Shun Tak Centre. Otherwise, he mainly stayed at home.

“We will try to find out more about his activities during the incubation period.”

