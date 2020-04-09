Subsidy scheme deadline upcoming

Retailers planning to apply for the subsidy under the Retail Sector Subsidy Scheme of the Anti-epidemic Fund should submit their applications online by April 12.

The scheme covers shops that sell tangible goods for personal or household consumption or utilisation.

More than 79,000 applications have been received since applications for the scheme opened on March 23.

Disbursement of the subsidy to approved applicants through bank transfer will begin today. The vetting of applications is expected to be completed within May.

