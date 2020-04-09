Specimen collection service extended

Patients arranged to be tested for COVID-19 by private doctors can make use of a door-to-door specimen collection service starting April 14 to submit their deep throat saliva specimens to the Department of Health for the test.

The department today announced that two of the member companies of the Cyberport Startup Alumni Association - GoGo Tech and HK PICK-UP will further extend their door-to-door specimen collection service for COVID-19 testing.

Patients arranged for COVID-19 testing by private doctors can choose to use the service by contacting the service providers and making their own direct payment.

Upon receiving requests from the patients, the service providers will collect their specimen bottles from the address provided, except outlying islands and other remote areas, and drop them off at the 13 designated clinics or the Public Health Laboratory Centre.

The service providers will directly contact the individual and charge them a fee of $100.

The Centre for Health Protection will issue a letter to private doctors to provide details of the arrangement.

