Freight driver test costs covered

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today said it would bear the cost of tests to be centralised on-site at the Shenzhen and Zhuhai ports for Hong Kong cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers to meet the two Mainland cities' new anti-pandemic requests starting April 10.

The Hong Kong SAR Government said it has been closely liaising and co-ordinating with the Guangdong Provincial Government and the municipal governments concerned through a pandemic response liaison mechanism.

To achieve the target of joint prevention and control while ensuring the normal operation of cross-boundary freight logistics, the Hong Kong SAR Government has also been maintaining communication with the transport trade.

Anti-pandemic arrangements for cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers were drawn up after co-ordination.

From April 10 onwards, the Shenzhen Municipal Government will require all cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers who enter the city via its ports to present the “i Shenzhen” health certification code to Shenzhen customs officers for examination before entry.

They should also present proof of a negative result for a nucleic acid test conducted within the previous seven days.

Concurrently, the Zhuhai Municipal Government will require all cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers who enter the city via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to present proof of a negative result for a nucleic acid test conducted within the previous seven days.

Drivers must acquire a negative nucleic acid test result before entering the Mainland ports.

Tests for Hong Kong cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers will be centralised on-site and the cost will be $350. The Hong Kong SAR Government will bear the cost involved and inform the transport trade of the detailed arrangements in due course.

The Hong Kong SAR Government thanked the Mainland authorities for their support and the transport trade for their understanding during these difficult times, when all parties work together to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and ensure the supply of food and daily necessities to Hong Kong.