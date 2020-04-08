Virus risk assessment ongoing

The Government today said it continues to assess the risk factors associated with the COVID-19 virus from around the world.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi made the statement at a press briefing when asked if the Government should take more stringent measures now that more people are expected to return to Hong Kong from Wuhan.

“The Government has not stopped assessing the risk of COVID-19 outbreak or the infection status on different places, countries or territories all over the world.

“The risk factors may depend on the number of confirmed cases, the trend of increase in these numbers, and the evidence of whether there is any local or community spread or whether the community spread is extensive. Those are the factors.”

Dr Chui explained that with the first batch of Wuhan returnees, the risk of spreading the virus in the community was very low.

He added that while COVID-19 risk factors change over time, the Government is examining the situation continuously.

“All of those risk factors will change over time and they can increase or decrease. Of course one reference that we can look at is the number of confirmed cases from the first batch of Wuhan returnees, Hong Kong residents.

“Among that batch of Hong Kong returnees, out of more than 457 individuals, there was only one confirmed case. So the rate is quite low. Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation.”