Shop workers to be quarantined

The Centre for Health Protection today said that workers of a Marks & Spencer shop in Windsor House in Causeway Bay will be quarantined.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing this afternoon.

"We found two cases who worked in the Causeway Bay branch of the Marks & Spencer shop, so we classified all the colleagues working there as close contacts.

"We suspect they may have shared some facilities in the store that may have gotten them infected."

Noting that the centre has observed some locally-acquired COVID-19 cases of unknown origin, Dr Chuang reminded members of the public to monitor their health.

"People may inevitably get into contact with (virus carriers who are) asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms, or from their environment.

"I think everybody should observe their symptoms. If they observe they have any respiratory or other symptoms they should seek medical attention quickly."

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.