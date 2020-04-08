Clinic worker had protective gear

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

A COVID-19 patient who worked in Shek Wu Hui General Out-patient Clinic was given appropriate protective equipment, the Hospital Authority said today.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Patient Safety & Risk Management) Dr Sara Ho told a press briefing that the patient was responsible for cleaning the clinic.

Dr Ho said: “She had no direct patient contact, nor did she conduct the collection of deep throat saliva specimens."

She pointed out the patient was given surgical masks when she was working in the clinic.

When the patient had to clean toilets or collect rubbish, she would have a face shield, protective gown and gloves, Dr Ho added.

“If she needed to clean the area for patients with fever, she would be given an N95 respirator.

“All in all, she was given appropriate protective equipment for her duties.”

Dr Ho said the patient developed a cough and sore throat on April 3 and attended a clinic on April 7.