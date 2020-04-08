Measures to fight virus extended

The Government has extended measures regulating catering business premises, scheduled premises and prohibiting group gatherings to April 23.

In accordance with the Prevention & Control of Disease (Requirements & Directions) (Business & Premises) Regulation and the Prevention & Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation, the Secretary for Food & Health has issued the latest directions through notices in the Gazette today.

They will take effect for 14 days from April 10 to 23.

The directions will extend the requirements imposed on all catering businesses, such as requiring restaurants only to serve half their capacity of customers, separating each table by at least 1.5m and only allowing four people to be seated at a table.

They also include the closures of beauty parlours and massage establishments, in addition to extending the suspension of premises, such as amusement game centres, bathhouses, fitness centres, places of amusement, places of public entertainment, party rooms, clubs or nightclubs, karaoke establishments, and mahjong-tin kau premises, to April 23.

Additionally, requirements on all clubhouses will be extended to April 23.

The prohibition on group gatherings of more than four people in public places will also remain in force until April 23.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the Government has been reviewing the feasibility of relevant measures and will make timely adjustments according to the latest developments.