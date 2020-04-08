RTHK must uphold charter

April 7, 2020

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today said Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) has to make sure the One-China Principle is not undermined.

 

Mr Yau made the statement at a media session after attending the Legislative Council Finance Committee’s special meetings.

 

He said: “I think I have made it crystal clear in my earlier public statement. And I also fully explained at the meeting with the LegCo Finance Committee just now.

 

“We are focusing on RTHK, both as a government department and a public service broadcaster, that they have the obligation to uphold and abide by the Charter of RTHK.

 

“Also, as a government department, of course we all uphold the One-China Principle, which is a fundamental constitutional right.

 

“That is why I think we have a duty to remind RTHK, being part of the government departments and also the only public service broadcaster in Hong Kong, to make sure that this principle is not being undermined.”

 

 

