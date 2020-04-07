Doctors urged to offer virus tests

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing today encouraged more private doctors to offer COVID-19 testing for patients suspected of having the virus.

Dr Wong told a press briefing in the afternoon that it is crucial to help with the early detection, diagnosis and management of infected patients.

He noted that the Government received more than 4,000 tests from private doctors in the last month or so.

“I do not want to speculate on the reasons behind why some doctors are participating, but some private doctors are not.

“I just would like to stress that the free laboratory testing by the Department of Health is open to all private doctors. We do very much hope that and encourage more private doctors to offer the testing to their patients when there is any suspicion of COVID-19 infection.”

Dr Wong explained that some people infected with COVID-19 only have mild symptoms.

“So it is important to have a high degree of alertness and suspicion in the early detection of the patients.”