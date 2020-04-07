21 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating 21 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 935.

The new cases involve 12 males and nine females aged between 16 and 61.

Twelve had travelled during the incubation period and four are overseas students.

The centre urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people.

They should go out less and avoid social activities to reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people who may not present any symptoms.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.