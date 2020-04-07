Rail extension design to start

The Chief Executive in Council has approved the invitation to the MTR Corporation to proceed with the detailed planning and design of the Tung Chung Line Extension project, the Government announced today.

The extension project is one of the seven recommended railway schemes under the Railway Development Strategy 2014 to serve the Tung Chung New Town Extension along the Tung Chung West and Tung Chung East areas.

The project comprises the Tung Chung West Extension, which is a 1.3-kilometre-long extension from the rail line's existing Tung Chung Station to a new station at the Tung Chung West area.

It also includes a new intermediate station on the line at the Tung Chung East reclamation area, as well as the Airport Railway Extended Overrun Tunnel to enable train turnaround, enhancing operation efficiency and train frequency.

The Tung Chung New Town Extension is an important medium-to-long term land supply source to meet Hong Kong's housing, economic and social needs, and the project will offer direct rail access to the new town extension to support the sustainable growth in population and employment opportunities in the area.

The Government will negotiate with the MTRC on the funding arrangements for the project.

Construction of the project is expected to start in 2023. Construction of the two stations and associated railways will be completed by 2029, while the Airport Railway Extended Overrun Tunnel is targeted for completion by 2032.