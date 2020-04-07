Relief measures a priority: CE

(To watch the full media briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said her priority is to finalise the relief measures under the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund.

Mrs Lam made the statement ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning in response to a reporter’s question about her salary.

"As I have said on the occasion when we voluntarily donated a month’s salary to the Community Chest to assist charitable groups, especially those that are not government-subvented, we said that the ultimate purpose is to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Hong Kong.

"So we'll continue to do that with that objective in mind, but my first priority right now is to finalise as early as possible the package of relief measures under the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund."