Officials' pay adjustments explained

The remuneration of the Chief Executive and politically-appointed officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has all along been adjusted according to the established mechanism.

The Hong Kong SAR Government said the mechanism is in accordance with the recommendations of the Independent Commission on Remuneration Package & Post-office Arrangements for the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR.

It is also in accordance with the recommendations of the Independent Commission on Remuneration for Members of the Executive Council & the Legislature, & Officials under the Political Appointment System of the Hong Kong SAR in 2005 and 2016.

The Legislative Council Finance Committee approved in 2017 the proposed annual adjustment mechanism for the cash remuneration for politically-appointed officials in accordance with the change in the average annual Consumer Price Index (C) with effect from July 1, 2018, the Government said.

Additionally, it approved in 2005 the pegging of the remuneration for the Chief Executive at 112.5% of that for the Chief Secretary with effect from July 1, 2007.

The latest adjustment to the remuneration of the Chief Executive was on July 1, 2019 which was made according to the change in the Consumer Price Index (C), it said, adding the relevant expenditure is reflected in the estimated expenditure for the salaries in 2020-21.

To show that the governing team is fighting the disease and riding out difficult times with the public, the Chief Executive and all politically-appointed officials announced in February that they would donate one month's salary to the Community Chest for charity purposes.