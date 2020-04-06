Green form flat ballots drawn

Housing Authority Subsidised Housing Committee Chairman Stanley Wong (left) officiates at the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2019 ballot drawing ceremony.

Ballots were drawn today for the Sale of Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2019.

The open ballot, conducted by the Housing Authority, determines the priority sequence of the applications.

Eligible applicants will receive notifications for flat selection in batches from mid-2020.

A total of 3,696 flats of Dip Tsui Court in Chai Wan and Ching Fu Court in Tsing Yi have been put up for sale.

Prices range from $820,000 to $2.73 million for flats ranging from 17.4 sq m to 43.8 sq m.

Around 48,000 applications were received, comprising about 44,000 carried-over Green Form applications from Sale of Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2019.

Click here for the ballot results.