65 HK residents safely returned

A total of 65 Hong Kong residents who took chartered flights arranged by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government safely arrived in Hong Kong from Peru today.

After they arrived, they went to the Centre for Health Protection’s testing centre at AsiaWorld-Expo for COVID-19 testing and are now awaiting the results.

If tested negative, they can return home or proceed to a designated place to undergo the 14-day compulsory quarantine.

Peru declared a state of national emergency mid-March, imposing very strict restrictions on all land and air traffic.

Afterwards, the Immigration Department received 98 requests for assistance from Hong Kong residents stranded there.

With the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (OCMFA) and the Chinese Embassy in the Republic of Peru, 65 of them took the chartered flight arranged by the Hong Kong SAR Government from Lima to London, followed by an ordinary connecting flight to Hong Kong.

Among the people who sought assistance, one of them passed away in Peru earlier from COVID-19 and 13 have left the country through other arrangements.

The remaining ones have not taken the chartered flights to leave Peru on personal preference or because they have been quarantined.

Currently, at least four Hong Kong residents are required to stay in Peru for quarantine and undergo COVID-19 testing.

The SAR Government will continue to follow up with the OCMFA and the Chinese Embassy in Peru to provide assistance to affected residents.