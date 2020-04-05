Police virus situation explained

The Centre for Health Protection today said that the toilet and common facilities in a police station might have been possible routes of COVID-19 virus transmission.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing this afternoon.

On April 4, a police officer who worked in the same station as another officer, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Dr Chuang said: “At the present moment, because we can't identify any other risk factors concerning the linkage between the two police officers, that's why we postulate that the toilet and the common facilities on the floor may be the possible routes of transmission.

“That's why we will quarantine the staff working on the same floor who used those kinds of facilities.”

She also noted that the officers wore masks and did not have very close contact with other people when they were working.

“That's why we have not classified other members of the general public as close contacts.”