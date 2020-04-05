Pok Oi patients being tested

People who are staying in the same wards in Pok Oi Hospital that a 93-year-old COVID-19 patient was in are being tested for the virus.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin made the statement today at a press briefing.

He said these 72 patients are staying in two wards on the 5th and 8th floors.

“Up to this moment, we have tested 60 patients and 31 patients were found to be negative.

“Seventy-two patients will be tested today and we are waiting for the test results of the other patients.”

Responding to queries about staff working at Pok Oi Hospital, Dr Lau said they are equipped with proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

He explained that there are infection control guidelines for staff working in different settings.

“In this case, all the staff are wearing the appropriate PPE.

“According to expert opinions on infection control, when our staff wear the appropriate PPE, they will not be classified as close contacts.

“Because of this, the staff will be allowed to continue their daily operations and daily living, but they will be under medical surveillance for 28 days.”