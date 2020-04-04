Tax deadlines extended

The Inland Revenue Department today announced that it has extended tax deadlines in view of the latest COVID-19 situation.

It said deadlines for tax payments and lodgement of objections and holdover applications as well as submission of tax returns and information that fall between March 23 and May 2 have been automatically extended to May 4.

The department encouraged the public to use its electronic services to handle their tax affairs or send their documents to the department by post.

The department will review the situation and make further announcements as necessary.