Activities to celebrate Basic Law

The Government announced today that it will organise activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Basic Law’s promulgation.

Among the activities is an online exhibition to be launched this month that will lead the audience to review, in the form of a time tunnel, the historical background of the Basic Law, its drafting, promulgation and successful implementation in Hong Kong.

Also to be rolled out this month will be a video series and a TV announcement on the promulgation of the Basic Law.

Taking into account the actual situation, a seminar and a legal summit are scheduled for later this year to discuss important topics relating to the Constitution and the Basic Law.

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau earlier introduced an online game under the theme of helping neighbours to deepen the public's knowledge of the Constitution and the Basic Law. The game can be accessed until June 30.

Additionally, the Government will organise other publicity activities for different groups such as an online quiz and producing children's books and board games.

It will also continue to sponsor non-governmental organisations and community bodies through the Basic Law Promotion Activity and the Basic Law Promotion Research sponsorship schemes to organise activities and conduct projects to diversify the channels and perspectives in its promotional efforts.

The Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee led by the Chief Secretary provides views on the overall strategy and key aspects for promoting the Basic Law. Five working groups were set up for organising activities on various fronts to promote the Constitution and Basic Law.

The working groups will strengthen their work in promotion and education this year.