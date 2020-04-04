Infection source for senior sought

(To watch the full media briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating how a 93-year-old male patient, who stayed at Pok Oi Hospital, contracted COVID-19.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told a press briefing today that the man is one of 17 additional COVID-19 cases involving patients aged between six and 93.

The 93-year-old patient was admitted to Pok Oi Hospital on March 10 because of a stroke and was discharged on April 1.

However, he was again hospitalised on April 3 with a fever and vomiting.

Dr Chuang said: “The investigation is being conducted on the site now and there’s a meeting being carried out by the hospital outbreak control team, consisting of the hospital staff, infection control staff and our staff from the Centre for Health Protection as well as Prof Yuen Kwok-yung.

“Samples are being taken and contact tracing is being carried out. So we have no conclusion yet on how the patient got infected at the moment.”

Regarding a police officer who was found to be infected with the virus, Dr Chuang said he worked in the same police station as a patient involved in case 663, but they worked on different teams.

“They may have had some common activities, but we still need to get the details from Police.

“Even if they had some standby duties, they worked on separate floors. So we still need to investigate further to see whether there are some common linkages between the two officers.”

