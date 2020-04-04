Mobile broadcasts for helpers set

The Labour Department will conduct mobile broadcasts in popular gathering places of foreign domestic helpers (FDHs) on April 5 to urge them to comply with the regulation on the prohibition of group gatherings in public places.

Announcing the move today, the department said publicity vans will broadcast the message in Chinese, English as well as major FDH languages, including Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia and Thai.

Leaflets in these languages will also be distributed to FDHs during the broadcast.

From March 29 to April 11, group gatherings with more than four people in public places are prohibited and offenders are liable to a fixed penalty of $2,000, or if charged in a court, a maximum penalty of a $25,000 fine and six months’ imprisonment.

Employers are reminded that compelling FDHs to work on a rest day without the agreement of the FDH or failing to grant rest days to them is a violation of the Employment Ordinance. The employer concerned is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000.

For enquiries on employment matters, FDHs and their employers can send an email or fill in a form on the dedicated portal.

Visit the Government's dedicated webpage for information and health advice on COVID-19.