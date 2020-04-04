Epidemic monitored in election prep

The Government will closely monitor the epidemic in its preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council election, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip said today.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme this morning, Mr Nip said the LegCo election to be held in September is an important activity and the preparatory work for it has been underway.

“It's for the voters to cast their votes, to elect their representatives in the LegCo. The Electoral Affairs Commission and the Registration & Electoral Office are doing all the necessary preparation work for this, including, for example, voter registration, and consultation on the guidelines.

“All this preparation work is ongoing, but of course we will closely monitor the situation, especially the effect of the epidemic on this, and will review the situation as appropriate.”

Regarding the Radio Television Hong Kong interview with a World Health Organization official, Mr Nip said: “I think we have looked at it from the angles of RTHK as a government department and also RTHK as a public broadcasting authority.

“We would look at the issue and review it in accordance with the One-China Principle and the charter that governs the work of RTHK.”