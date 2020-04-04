HZMB services adjusted

The operating hours of passenger clearance services at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port will be adjusted starting April 5, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced today.

Operating hours of passenger clearance services at the bridge’s Passenger Clearance Building will be shortened to run from 10am to 8pm and that of clearance services for private cars will be shortened from 6am to 10pm every day.

The round-the-clock services for cargo clearance will remain unchanged.

The Hong Kong SAR Government, the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and the Zhuhai Municipal Government have agreed to shorten the operating hours of passenger clearance services at the three ports of the bridge to reduce cross-boundary people flow and better utilise resources for epidemic prevention work at the control points.

Since January 30, the Hong Kong SAR Government has suspended passenger clearance services at 12 land-based and sea-based control points by phases.

Currently, passenger clearance services are only available at the Shenzhen Bay Port and the bridge’s Hong Kong Port, with the operating hours of passenger clearance services at the Shenzhen Bay Port shortened to 10am to 8pm from April 3.

Since February 8, people entering Hong Kong from the Mainland or having stayed in the Mainland in the past 14 days before arriving in Hong Kong are subject to compulsory quarantine of 14 days.

The 14-day compulsory quarantine arrangement has been extended to people entering Hong Kong from Macau starting March 25.

As of April 2, the number of arrivals and departures via the bridge’s Hong Kong Port was 146, a 99% decrease compared with the figure prior to the implementation of the measures.

Meanwhile, the number of arrivals and departures via Shenzhen Bay Port was 1,165. This is a 97% decrease compared with the figures before the implementation of the measures.

All land-based cargo clearance services have been operating as usual.