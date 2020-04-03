14 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 14 building plans in January - five on Hong Kong Island, five in Kowloon and four in the New Territories.

Of the approved plans, four were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, four were for commercial developments, two were for factory and industrial developments, and four were for community services developments.

Consent was given for works to start on five building projects, which will provide 69,953 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 735 units, and 7,856 sq m for non-domestic use.

The department also issued 16 occupation permits - five on Hong Kong Island, one in Kowloon and 10 in the New Territories.

Buildings certified for occupation have 27,978 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 711 units, and 12,215 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in the month was $1.5 billion.