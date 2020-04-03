Grave sweeping appeal issued

In view of the severe epidemic situation, the Government today appealed to the public to defer any plans to go grave sweeping on Ching Ming Festival tomorrow to avoid the festival's peak period.

It also reminded grave-sweepers to avoid group gatherings, maintain an appropriate social distance from others at all times, and avoid meal gatherings with relatives and friends at worship sites.

Members of the public must abide by the Prevention & Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation that came into effect on March 29 by having not more than four people together during grave sweeping, unless they are living in the same household.

In addition, a distance of at least 1.5 metres should be maintained between grave-sweeping groups.

Grave-sweepers should maintain good personal hygiene, wear surgical masks and keep their hands clean. They should also keep flammable items such as alcohol antiseptic sprays and alcohol-based hand sanitisers away from ignition sources, incense and candles, and furnaces for safety's sake.

The Government also urged those who wish to travel to the Mainland to pay their respects to ancestors to consider postponing their trips in light of the quarantine measures implemented by various Mainland provinces and cities for arrivals.