$8.7m approved for support scheme

More than 300 applications under the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector have been approved, involving subsidies of about $8.7 million and benefitting over 2,000 building blocks.

Making the statement today, the Government said the Property Management Services Authority, which has been commissioned to implement the support scheme, has received about 2,500 applications as of April 1.

The authority is proactively speeding up the examination and approval work to disburse subsidies earlier so that frontline workers, property management companies or owners’ organisations and residents can benefit from the scheme.

The stepping up of cleaning efforts in residential buildings is crucial to minimising the risks of virus infection and spreading in the community, the Government said.

Frontline property management workers serving these private residential buildings have been under immense pressure and their workload has increased substantially.

The additional cleansing efforts have also created burdens on property management companies and owners’ organisations.

The scheme will provide urgent financial support to help them better cope with the current public health challenge.

The application deadline for the scheme is April 15.

Call the authority at 3696 1156 or 3696 1166 or click here for details.