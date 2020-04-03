SZ Bay Port services adjusted

The operating hours of passenger clearance services at the Shenzhen Bay Port will be adjusted to 10am to 8pm daily from April 3 until further notice, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced today.

The operating hours for cargo clearance will remain unchanged, from 6.30am to midnight daily.

The Hong Kong SAR Government and the Shenzhen Municipal Government have agreed to shorten the operating hours of passenger clearance services at the Shenzhen Bay Port to reduce the cross-boundary people flow and better utilise resources for epidemic prevention work at the control points.

Since January 30, the Hong Kong SAR Government has suspended passenger clearance services at 12 land-based and sea-based control points by phases.

Currently, passenger clearance services are only available at the control points of the Shenzhen Bay Port and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port.

Since February 8, people entering Hong Kong from the Mainland or having stayed in the Mainland in the past 14 days before arriving in Hong Kong are subject to compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

The 14-day compulsory quarantine arrangement has been extended to people entering Hong Kong from Macau from March 25.

As of April 1, the number of arrivals and departures via the Shenzhen Bay Port was 1,392, a 97% decrease compared with the figure prior to the implementation of the measures.

Meanwhile, the number of arrivals and departures via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port was 141. This is a 99% decrease compared with the figures before the implementation of the measures.

All land-based cargo clearance services have been operating as usual. In March, there was an average of 8,197 trips by goods vehicles entering Hong Kong daily, representing a 20% increase compared with the figures in January.