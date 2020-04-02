Restrictions on bars gazetted

The Government issued directions in the Gazette today to close bars and premises selling liquor for 14 days from 6pm on April 3.

The Secretary for Food & Health issued the directions in accordance with the Prevention & Control of Disease (Requirements & Directions) (Business & Premises) Regulation.

The directions include the closure of bars and pubs, as well as any part of a catering business premise or a clubhouse mainly used for the sale or supply of intoxicating liquors for consumption.

The new measures were introduced due to the emergence of 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the bar and band cluster with further spread to an additional 14 cases who had not visited bars.

The Government on April 1 introduced directions on the closure of karaoke, mahjong-tin kau and nightclub establishments as well as the suspension of karaoke and mahjong-tin kau activities in catering premises and clubhouses.

It has also been reviewing the feasibility of relevant measures and will make timely adjustments according to the latest developments of the disease.