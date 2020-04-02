CS visits Police HQ

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Police Headquarters today to learn about the force’s work in the enforcement of compulsory quarantine.

Mr Cheung received a briefing on how Police have used the Major Incident Investigation & Disaster Support System to provide support and assistance to the Centre for Health Protection regarding its epidemiological investigations and contact tracing for confirmed cases.

He also met frontline staff responsible for analysing the system to learn about their work.

"The relevant system is essential in assisting in the tracing of the sources of infection and people who have come into close contact with confirmed cases," Mr Cheung said.

The Chief Secretary also learnt that Police have spared no effort in tracking down offenders who have violated compulsory quarantine orders.

As of 8am, 80 people under home quarantine had been found by Police to have breached quarantine orders and were sent to quarantine centres.

Additionally, Mr Cheung was briefed on Police’s anti-epidemic work on other fronts, such as combatting mask scams and maintaining order in quarantine centres.

He added police officers have been standing steadfast at their posts and working with other government departments in the fight against the epidemic.