37 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced that it is investigating an additional 37 cases of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 802.

The newly reported cases involve 21 males and 16 females aged between two and 71.

Among them, 30 had travel history during the incubation period and 17 are overseas students.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

It also urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance with other people as much as possible, to go out less and avoid social activities to reduce the chance of contacting infected people who may not present any symptoms.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government’s dedicated webpage.