CEDB responds to RTHK enquiries

An episode of a Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) programme has breached the One-China Principle.

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau made the statement in response to media enquiries regarding concerns arising from an interview with a World Health Organization (WHO) official on RTHK’s The Pulse programme.

The bureau said that Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau had earlier stated that RTHK must uphold and abide by the Charter of RTHK in discharging its duties.

RTHK’s public purposes and mission, as specified in the charter, includes engendering a sense of citizenship and national identity through programmes that contribute to the understanding of our community and nation, and promoting understanding of the “one country, two systems” principle.

The bureau pointed out that the secretary holds the view that the presentation in that episode has breached the One-China Principle and the purposes and mission of RTHK.

It is common knowledge that WHO membership is based on sovereign states, the bureau said, adding that RTHK, as a government department and a public service broadcaster, should have a proper understanding of this.

As the editor-in-chief of RTHK, the Director of Broadcasting should be responsible for this, it said.

The secretary urged the Director of Broadcasting and RTHK to fully abide by the charter. He also said that they must handle all programmes in a professional and vigilant manner.