Labour chief appeals to helpers

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today urged foreign domestic helpers and their employers to reach a mutual understanding on rest day arrangements as Hong Kong strives to fight COVID-19.

Dr Law thanked foreign helpers for their contributions to Hong Kong society and appealed to them to observe social distancing in the fight against the disease.

In a video message, Dr Law said the Government has prohibited group gatherings of more than four people in public places and offenders are liable to prosecution.

“We fully understand that most helpers would like to meet their friends during their rest days. However, we are now at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19, and it is essential that all of us practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.”

From March 29 to April 11, group gatherings of more than four people in public places are prohibited and offenders are liable to a $2,000 fixed penalty, or if charged in court, a $25,000 fine and six-months' imprisonment.

Dr Law also appealed to employers to understand the current special circumstances and discuss rest day arrangements with their helpers by encouraging them to stay home or take their rest day on weekdays instead of at the weekend.

He reminded employers that it is against the law to refuse to grant a rest day or compel helpers to work on a rest day without their consent.

A wide range of publicity has been undertaken, including joint efforts with consulates-general to convey the messages to their nationals through their websites and social media platforms.

Posters have been put up and leaflets distributed across the city as well as through electronic means that are available in Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia and Thai, while appeal messages are also broadcast on radio programmes targeting foreign helpers.

Employers may refer to frequently asked questions and answers on rest day arrangements and relevant employment matters on the Labour Department’s dedicated portal.

Updates and health information on COVID-19 are available on the thematic webpage with information in Chinese, English, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Hindi, Sinhala, Bengali, Nepali and Urdu.

Enquiries on helper employment matters may be made through email or an online form.