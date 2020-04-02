Warmer, drier March recorded

With the northeast monsoon over southern China being generally weaker than normal for most of the time in March, the month was much warmer than usual, the Hong Kong Observatory said today.

The monthly mean temperature was 21.3 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal and the mean minimum temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above average. Both were the joint second highest on record for March.

The monthly mean maximum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal and the fifth highest on record for the month.

The month was also drier than usual with a total rainfall of 41.3mm, about half of the normal figure.

The accumulated rainfall recorded in the first three months of the year was 135.9mm, about 16% below average.