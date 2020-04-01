EDB dismisses unauthorised video

The Education Bureau today clarified that a video uploaded by an organisation with a similar name to the Educational Television (ETV) has nothing to do with the bureau.

It made the statement in response to public enquiries about a video clip on retaliation, which was recently circulated on YouTube.

The bureau said the content of the video is biased, unfounded and spreads hatred, adding that it has reported it to YouTube.

It advised parents to keep a watchful eye on online information.

Regarding learning and teaching materials, teachers, students and parents can view the ETV resources on the bureau’s official platforms, including the Hong Kong Education City ETV website, the ETV mobile app and the bureau’s YouTube channel.