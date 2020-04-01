Gov't uses risk-based approach

(To watch the full media session with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government takes a risk-based approach when deciding which premises to close temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement when speaking to reporters today.

"There are all these premises where there are activities that have more gathering opportunities. These are high-risk premises, and therefore we chose to close these premises.

"We also look into the confirmed cases, and also all the clusters, so those are one of the information sources that we are relying on."

Regarding beauty parlours, Prof Chan said: "We think they also have some risk. At this point in time, we gave directions on infection control measures."

People who enter these premises will have to wear masks, Prof Chan said, adding that these establishments must also conduct temperature screening and provide hand sanitisers.

"Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation and we would not rule out any further measures, such as closures or other measures, if the situation changes.”