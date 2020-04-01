Viral tests for home confinees

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Hospital Authority said the test centre located in AsiaWorld-Expo will provide COVID-19 tests to people under home quarantine if they develop relevant symptoms.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin noted at a press briefing today that the authority is trying to maximise the use of the temporary test centre in view of the decreasing inbound travellers.

"AsiaWorld-Expo started to receive overseas travellers (with) symptoms of respiratory tract infection as well as fever since March 20.

"Initially, most of the patients were travellers. As there will be fewer travellers coming to Hong Kong, we want to (make) better use of AsiaWorld-Expo.

"We started to divert the patients who have symptoms (and are under) compulsory home quarantine to AsiaWorld-Expo for testing."

Dr Lau said the centre will arrange nasal swab tests for the patients who will then have to wait for the results at the centre.

"If the patient has a positive result, the patient will be transferred to our hospital for further management. If the patient’s result is negative, the patient can go home."

He added 42 out of 698 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing tests at AsiaWorld-Expo so far.