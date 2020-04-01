Baby tests positive for COVID-19

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

A 40-day-old baby boy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under medical observation, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin told a press briefing that the baby developed a fever and was initially taken by his parents to a private hospital where he tested positive for the virus.

“The parents brought the baby to the Accident & Emergency Department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital and (he) was then admitted to the pediatric isolation facility.

“Since the baby had a fever, a lot of investigations were done, including a chest X-ray, which was normal, and some blood tests which were also normal. At same time, there was some checking on the spinal fluid because the doctor wanted to rule out any chance of meningitis.”

Dr Lau added that after discussion with the parents, doctors started the baby on antiviral medication.

“Now the baby’s condition is stable. We are still observing the response of the baby because the baby has just been admitted for one day.”

It was also revealed that the baby came into contact with a confirmed patient last month, which is when he may have become infected.