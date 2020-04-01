Support measures coverage expands

Support measures of the Anti-epidemic Fund will be extended to the construction industry, the Development Bureau announced today.

Under the new arrangement, the support measures will cover construction workers with valid registration in a specified period under the Construction Workers Registration Ordinance.

The workers are those who are engaged in small-scale works outside construction sites, such as those involved in renovation, repair and maintenance.

The support measures will also cover small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) consultants which are company members of professional institutions and associations.

Each eligible worker will receive a subsidy of $1,000 and each eligible consultant will get $20,000.

The bureau expects that the new arrangement will further benefit about 240,000 construction workers and 400 SME consultants to help cover their extra expenses in enhancing anti-epidemic equipment amid the outbreak.

The bureau and the Construction Industry Council will announce the implementation details shortly.