Financial Leaders Forum held

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today chaired the 11th meeting of the Financial Leaders Forum.

During the forum, members were briefed on the work of the Government and financial regulators in maintaining Hong Kong’s financial stability amidst the COVID-19 epidemic.

Members noted that different aspects of the city’s financial system have been functioning smoothly so far amidst challenges in the global, regional and local environments.

The Government, financial regulators and the industry have also implemented measures to ensure the continuity of businesses, including work-from-home arrangements.

Members also learnt about the latest progress of the implementation of various initiatives to promote Hong Kong’s financial services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

They noted that various initiatives relating to personal banking and insurance services have been implemented to promote the flow of people and capital in the bay area.

The Government and financial regulators will continue to liaise closely with Mainland authorities to explore further measures to strengthen financial co-operation in the bay area.

Additionally, members were briefed on the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing’s (HKEX) strategy and action plan for the internationalisation of its businesses.

They agreed that HKEX’s plan for internationalisation would be conducive to consolidating Hong Kong’s position as an international financial centre.