HK people in Peru, Morocco being helped

Five of the 86 Hong Kong people stranded in Peru and requesting assistance from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government have left the country already, while 113 of the 150 citizens that sought help from Morocco have returned home or secured arrangements.

Responding to media enquiries, the Hong Kong SAR Government said the Security Bureau and the Immigration Department have been liaising closely with relevant parties to keep abreast of the situation in Peru and take follow-up actions.

They include the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (OCMFA) of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Chinese Embassy in Peru, the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, relevant travel agencies and airlines.

As of noon today, the department has received assistance requests from 86 Hong Kong residents stranded in Peru, including more than 30 group tour members, and five of them have already left Peru through other arrangements.

For Hong Kong residents remaining in Peru, as the country has declared a state of emergency and imposed strict restrictions on all land and air traffic, the SAR Government has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Peru and a number of airlines to secure flight bookings or arrange a flight for the stranded Hong Kong residents to return home, and make necessary applications to the local authorities.

The Hong Kong residents there are in different places. They would have to take domestic flights or other land transports to go to Lima to facilitate arrangement of their departure collectively by an international flight from Lima out of Peru.

The SAR Government is actively following up on the matter and once the relevant arrangement has been worked out, it will notify Hong Kong residents concerned of the latest flight information at the earliest possible time.

As notified by the Chinese Embassy in Peru, one of the Hong Kong residents passed away the day before from the COVID-19 infection. Upon the notification, the department immediately contacted the deceased’s family and provided advice and assistance as appropriate, having regard to their wishes. The department will continue to work with the Chinese Embassy in Peru to provide assistance to them.

Separately, the SAR Government continued to closely follow up on Hong Kong residents stranded in Morocco, and maintain close liaison with the OCMFA, the Chinese Embassy in Morocco, the Moroccan Embassy in China, the Travel Industry Council, relevant travel agencies and airlines.

The department has received assistance requests from 150 Hong Kong residents concerning the home passage from Morocco, including 70 group tour members.

As at noon today, 113 Hong Kong residents have either already returned to Hong Kong by different flights, or have secured return arrangements.

The 37 Hong Kong residents remaining in Morocco are mainly in the cities of Casablanca and Marrakesh. The SAR Government is actively following up with the Chinese embassy in Morocco and a number of airlines to secure flight bookings or arrange a flight for their return.

It will notify the Hong Kong residents concerned of the latest flight information at the earliest possible time.

Hong Kong residents travelling outside the city who need assistance may call the 24-hour hotline at (852) 1868 to reach the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit.