64 COVID-19 infections confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating 64 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases involve 40 males and 24 females aged between seven and 76.

Among them, 47 had a travel history during the incubation period and 26 are overseas students.

Information on flights that COVID-19 patients have taken can be found here.

Passengers who had travelled in the same cabin on the same flights and sat within two seats surrounding the patients are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1111 or 2125 1122.

Separately, the Department of Health has been progressively extending its Enhanced Laboratory Surveillance Programme. Free COVID-19 testing has been offered to asymptomatic inbound travellers arriving from Japan this evening.

Starting tomorrow morning, the programme will further cover all asymptomatic inbound travellers arriving from all places under the Compulsory Quarantine of Persons Arriving at Hong Kong from Foreign Places Regulation.

These travellers will be provided with specimen collection containers at the Hong Kong International Airport for collecting their deep throat saliva samples for testing.

A temporary specimen collection centre is set up at the AsiaWorld-Expo to speed up specimen collection from inbound travellers from overseas, and facilitate those who have difficulty in arranging family members or friends to submit their specimen during home quarantine.

The department urges the relevant inbound travellers to proceed to the centre immediately from the airport. They should provide their deep throat saliva sample as instructed and submit it to the officers on duty.

Travellers who opt to collect their own deep throat saliva sample during home quarantine should do so at the earliest opportunity and arrange to deliver it to any of the collection points in the same morning.

The collection points are operating at 13 designated chest clinics or dermatological clinics under the department from 9am to 11am daily, and some Hospital Authority general out-patient clinics from 8.30am to 9.30am on Monday to Friday (except public holidays).

